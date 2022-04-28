Just like last year's draft, Franco Harris will call out someone's name on draft night.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced former Nittany Lion and NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris was selected to announce the Steelers' first-round pick Thursday night. The gesture honors the 50th anniversary of when the Steelers selected Harris back in the 1972 NFL Draft.

Last year, Harris announced former Penn State tight end, Pat Freiermuth, on Day 2 of the draft.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE