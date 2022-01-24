Penn State added its second wide receiver via the transfer portal on Monday.

Jake Spencer announced his commitment as a walk-on to the blue and white via Twitter, joining Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Tinsley as wide receivers Penn State has picked up from the portal.

Dream Come True! Committed to THE PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY 💙🤍🦁 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/uy84giopXd — Jake Spencer🃏 (@jakespencerrr) January 25, 2022

The sophomore caught three passes for 14 yards through two seasons with the Raiders but saw the field mostly on special teams.

Spencer returned 20 kickoffs for 378 yards in 2021, his longest return going for 29 yards. He also returned six punts for 25 yards with a long of 20 yards.

The Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, native caught 86 passes for 945 yards and 17 touchdowns at the Haverford School.

