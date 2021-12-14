Penn State football picks up walk-on commitment Mars offensive lineman Matthew Detisch

Penn State received a walk-on commitment for its 2022 class on Tuesday night.

Matthew Detisch, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive lineman, will be joining the Nittany Lions next season as a walk-on and will be a part of James Franklin’s highly rated 2022 recruiting class.

Detisch is from Mars Area High School just outside of Pittsburgh and primarily played offensive tackle throughout his time there.

