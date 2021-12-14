You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football picks up walk-on commitment Mars offensive lineman Matthew Detisch

Penn State football vs. Michigan, James Franklin

Head Coach James Franklin watches the team play during Penn State football's Helmet Stripe game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 21-17.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

Penn State received a walk-on commitment for its 2022 class on Tuesday night.

Matthew Detisch, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive lineman, will be joining the Nittany Lions next season as a walk-on and will be a part of James Franklin’s highly rated 2022 recruiting class.

Detisch is from Mars Area High School just outside of Pittsburgh and primarily played offensive tackle throughout his time there.

