Penn State has picked up a commitment from the third offensive lineman of its class of 2024.

Four-star offensive tackle Garrett Sexton announced his commitment to Penn State on Monday, making him the 11th recruit in the class.

The Hartland, Wisconsin, native visited State College on March 30, making his less than a month after. He chooses the Nittany Lions over Iowa, Minnesota and Oklahoma, among others.

Sexton is ranked as the No. 4 player in Wisconsin and the No. 30 offensive tackle in the 2024 class by 247Sports.

