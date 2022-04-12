Penn State picked up another edge threat Tuesday.

Former Maryland defensive end Demeioun Robinson announced via Twitter that he is transferring to Penn State.

As a freshman, Robinson appeared in 13 games with one start, racking up 19 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. He added two sacks, and his performance earned him a 2021 ESPN Midseason True Freshman All-American nod.

Robinson was a highly touted 4-star recruit out of high school and was the third-overall prospect out of Maryland, according to the 247Sports composite.

He was offered by Penn State in recruitment but ultimately chose Maryland to start his collegiate career.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

