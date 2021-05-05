Penn State football added to its roster with another transfer.

Tyrece Mills announced his commitment on Wednesday morning via Twitter.

The defensive back will the Nittany Lions as a commit in the class of 2022.

Mills is set to join other notable Falcons like current Nittany Lions Jaquan Brisker, Ji'Ayir Brown and Norval Black to commit to Penn State out of Lackawanna.

