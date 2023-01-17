Penn State received its second commitment for the class of 2024.

Ranked as a four-star prospect by 247sports composite rankings, linebacker Anthony Speca announced he has committed to Penn State for the class of 2024.

Speca is a Pittsburgh native and is the fifth-best player in Pennsylvania and the 23rd-best linebacker in the class according to 247sports.

He joins offensive lineman Cooper Cousins as the only members of Penn State's 2024 class.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE