PSU Football vs. Auburn, Franklin

Penn State head coach James Franklin gazes toward the Auburn crowd during the Penn State vs. Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Auburn Al. The Nittany Lions defeated the Tigers 41-12.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State received its second commitment for the class of 2024.

Ranked as a four-star prospect by 247sports composite rankings, linebacker Anthony Speca announced he has committed to Penn State for the class of 2024.

Speca is a Pittsburgh native and is the fifth-best player in Pennsylvania and the 23rd-best linebacker in the class according to 247sports.

He joins offensive lineman Cooper Cousins as the only members of Penn State's 2024 class.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags