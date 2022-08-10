Penn State is back on the 2023 recruiting trail, reeling in a surprise commitment Wednesday afternoon.

Four-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Instagram.

Since visiting South Carolina in early June, Taylor had been almost exclusively tied to the Gamecocks despite taking two other official visits to Virginia Tech and Penn State later that month.

Taylor’s commitment comes a day after 4-star edge rusher TJ Parker announced his decommitment from the Nittany Lions — their fifth decommit of the 2023 cycle.

Taylor now joins 4-star Ejani Shakir as the second receiver of Penn State’s class. He's the 18th commitment of a class ranked No. 10 by 247Sports.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE