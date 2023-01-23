PSU Rose Bowl - Jan. 2 Game Day - Singleton TD

Penn State running back Nick Singleton (10) breaks through the line of scrimmage during Penn State's Rose Bowl match-up vs. Utah. Penn State would go on to win the 109th Rose Bowl 35-21 on January 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Ca.

Penn State added to its group of preferred walk-ons Monday evening.

Running back David Kency Jr. has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

A native of Marrero, Louisiana, Kency Jr. was named to an all-district first-team member twice in both football and soccer for Archbishop Shaw High School.

The running back made his mind up quickly after visiting Penn State this past weekend.

