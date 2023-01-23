Penn State added to its group of preferred walk-ons Monday evening.
Running back David Kency Jr. has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.
Louisiana Bred….Penn State bound! WeAre!!! pic.twitter.com/uQSoQme7bb— David “DK” Kency, Jr (@MrFlash_8) January 23, 2023
A native of Marrero, Louisiana, Kency Jr. was named to an all-district first-team member twice in both football and soccer for Archbishop Shaw High School.
The running back made his mind up quickly after visiting Penn State this past weekend.
