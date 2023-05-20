Penn State has landed a quarterback for the class of 2024.

Three-star quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer announced on Twitter that he has committed to Penn State.

Out of Lewis Center, Ohio, Grunkemeyer is ranked the No. 37 quarterback in the class and the No. 20 player in Ohio.

Grunkemeyer stands at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds and took an unofficial visit to Penn State on May 12.

He’s a mobile quarterback that threw for 2,649 yards and 25 touchdowns his junior year at Olentangy High School.

