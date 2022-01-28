Penn State has received another commitment for its class of 2023.

Three-star interior offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday via Twitter.

Donkoh’s commitment comes just two weeks after visiting Penn State’s junior day on Jan. 15.

The Aldie, Virginia, native, becomes the seventh commitment of Penn State’s 2023 class — currently ranked No. 4 in the nation by 247Sports.

Alongside Alex Birchmeier, Mathias “Mega” Barnewell and Joshua Miller, Donkoh serves as the fourth Virginia native to commit to the Nittany Lions thus far for 2023.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE