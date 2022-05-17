After 10 years in the NFL, a Penn State defensive end of the past is stepping away from football.

Jack Crawford, who once came to Happy Valley from England, announced his retirement Tuesday morning.

Beginning his college career at defensive tackle and tight end, Crawford later became a staple of Penn State’s pass rushing core from 2009-11.

Crawford was a fifth round pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2012 NFL Draft. He went on to play short stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans.

The former Nittany Lion hadn’t played in the NFL since he suited up with the Titans in 2020.

