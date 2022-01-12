Previously leaked 2022 scheduling changes for Penn State football were confirmed Thursday.

Big Ten Network released revised schedules for the entire conference, including a number of changes for the Nittany Lions.

🏈 2022 Schedule 🏈#B1GFootball will be back before you know it! Which matchup are you most excited about? https://t.co/riuxvKnqRw pic.twitter.com/j7cPRnmVrt — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) January 12, 2022

An updated 2022 schedule appeared on the Penn State Athletics website briefly Wednesday before it was taken down and replaced with the original slate. A university spokesperson said there had not been “any announced changes” at that time.

Those changes are now official, and they include a new matchup with Northwestern and some date changes for games and the bye week.

Penn State was previously slated to host Ohio State on Oct. 1, but that spot will now be held for Northwestern, which took the place of a matchup with Illinois. The tilt with the Buckeyes will move back to Oct. 29.

The bye week changed from Oct. 22 to Oct. 8, leaving Penn State at home against Minnesota in place of the old off week. A road trip to Michigan is now shifted from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15.

Hosting Michigan State and the Land-Grant Trophy battle has been pushed to rivalry weekend for the regular-season finale on Nov. 26 in place of a road trip to Rutgers, which moves one week up to Nov. 19.

Penn State’s first four weeks were unchanged, as the blue and white will face Purdue on the road, Ohio at home, Auburn on the road and Central Michigan at home.

The road trip to West Lafayette to face the Boilermakers will kick off the season on Sept. 3.

