Penn State football officially set for 1st-ever matchup with Arkansas in Outback Bowl

Penn State is heading south to wrap up its season.

The Nittany Lions will play in the Outback Bowl against Arkansas at noon on Jan. 1. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Florida.

IT’S OFFICIAL!!! @RazorbackFB and @PennStateFball are heading to the 2022 Outback Bowl! 🏈🌴We hope to see all of you Razorback and Nittany Lions fans at the Outback Bowl to kick your New Year’s off with #FootballInParadise!Get your tickets NOW!https://t.co/nP3uvoj4bi pic.twitter.com/TxOHKqo8ct — Outback Bowl (@outbackbowl) December 5, 2021

Penn State is 3-1 all-time in the Outback Bowl, winning against Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn, while most recently losing against Florida in 2010.

A James Franklin-led team has never played in the Outback Bowl, and Penn State has never faced off head-to-head with Arkansas.

