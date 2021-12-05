You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football officially set for 1st-ever matchup with Arkansas in Outback Bowl

Penn State football vs. Indiana, team entrance

Head Coach James Franklin and the Penn State football team enter onto the field before the Stripe Out game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The Nittany Lions shutout the Hoosiers 24-0.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State is heading south to wrap up its season.

The Nittany Lions will play in the Outback Bowl against Arkansas at noon on Jan. 1. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Florida.

Penn State is 3-1 all-time in the Outback Bowl, winning against Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn, while most recently losing against Florida in 2010.

A James Franklin-led team has never played in the Outback Bowl, and Penn State has never faced off head-to-head with Arkansas.

