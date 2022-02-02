After an academic issue held him back from signing in December, Tyrece Mills has officially signed with Penn State.

The Lackawanna College transfer safety Mills officially signed with the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, spring National Signing Day.

Both of Penn State’s starting safeties in 2021, Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown, are Lackawanna products.

The connections don’t end at the junior college, either.

Mills was coached as a teenager by Penn State graduate assistant Deion Barnes when Barnes was the defensive coordinator at Northeast High School in Philadelphia.

At Northeast, Mills was teammates with Nittany Lion signee Ken Talley.

Mills is listed as a 3-star prospect, ranked as the No. 14 overall player in the junior college field and the No. 3 safety among the group, according to 247Sports.

