Penn State vs Memphis, Cotton Bowl Classic, Rasheed Walker (53)

Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) warms up ahead of the 84th annual Cotton Bowl Classic against Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 28, 2019. 

 Tyler King/Collegian

Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker received significant preseason recognition on Thursday.

Walker was named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-American list after being named to the first team of Steele’s preseason All-Big Ten team Wednesday.

Walker returns to the team after passing on a shot at the NFL Draft, and he is the lone Nittany Lion on Steele's All-American list after 10 players were featured for the All-Big Ten teams.

