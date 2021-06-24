Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker received significant preseason recognition on Thursday.

Walker was named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-American list after being named to the first team of Steele’s preseason All-Big Ten team Wednesday.

Walker returns to the team after passing on a shot at the NFL Draft, and he is the lone Nittany Lion on Steele's All-American list after 10 players were featured for the All-Big Ten teams.