Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker received significant preseason recognition on Thursday.
Walker was named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-American list after being named to the first team of Steele’s preseason All-Big Ten team Wednesday.
Walk it like he talk it‼️@Cin5oTre3 has been named a @PhilSteele042 Preseason 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/lBFILUoaQm— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) June 24, 2021
Walker returns to the team after passing on a shot at the NFL Draft, and he is the lone Nittany Lion on Steele's All-American list after 10 players were featured for the All-Big Ten teams.