Penn State will be without one of its longtime offensive tackles in 2022.

Rasheed Walker announced his intentions to forego his remaining eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter on Monday.

It’s only crazy until you do it. AGTG pic.twitter.com/KYfFTecYMl — Rasheed Walker (@Cin5oTre3) January 3, 2022

The redshirt junior played in 30 games over four years with the Nittany Lions, establishing himself as a fixture at left tackle.

He traveled with the team to Tampa, Florida, for the Outback Bowl this past week, but he was spotted on crutches and did not play in the game.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE