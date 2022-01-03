Penn State vs Memphis, Cotton Bowl Classic, Rasheed Walker (53)

Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) warms up ahead of the 84th annual Cotton Bowl Classic against Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 28, 2019. 

 Tyler King/Collegian

Penn State will be without one of its longtime offensive tackles in 2022.

Rasheed Walker announced his intentions to forego his remaining eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter on Monday.

The redshirt junior played in 30 games over four years with the Nittany Lions, establishing himself as a fixture at left tackle.

He traveled with the team to Tampa, Florida, for the Outback Bowl this past week, but he was spotted on crutches and did not play in the game.

