Penn State managed to keep its right tackle Olu Fashanu, but it lost one of its right tackles Sunday.

Redshirt Senior offensive tackle Bryce Effner announced on Instagram that he is going to “step away” from football.

Effner appeared in 12 games and made five starts, making him an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media the past two seasons.

He made his first start in 2021 at left tackle and played in 11 games, but played most of the 2022 season at right tackle.

