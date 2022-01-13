Another former Penn Stater is looking for a new school.

Offensive lineman Will Knutsson announced his intention to enter the transfer portal via Twitter on Thursday.

Thank you to everyone at Penn State for making the last 4 years unforgettable. With 2 years of eligibility left, I have decided to enter the portal as a graduate transfer. I have attached my highlights below. https://t.co/oAX4JOqr45 — Will Knutsson (@will_knutsson) January 13, 2022

The redshirt junior hasn’t seen any game action through four seasons with the Nittany Lions.

