Penn State football vs. Villanova, helmets

Helmets rest on the field as members of the Penn State football team sing the Alma Mater after Penn State football’s win against Villanova at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wildcats 38-17.

 Lily LaRegina

Another former Penn Stater is looking for a new school.

Offensive lineman Will Knutsson announced his intention to enter the transfer portal via Twitter on Thursday.

The redshirt junior hasn’t seen any game action through four seasons with the Nittany Lions.

