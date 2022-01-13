Another former Penn Stater is looking for a new school.
Offensive lineman Will Knutsson announced his intention to enter the transfer portal via Twitter on Thursday.
Thank you to everyone at Penn State for making the last 4 years unforgettable. With 2 years of eligibility left, I have decided to enter the portal as a graduate transfer. I have attached my highlights below. https://t.co/oAX4JOqr45— Will Knutsson (@will_knutsson) January 13, 2022
The redshirt junior hasn’t seen any game action through four seasons with the Nittany Lions.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Former Penn State running back Noah Cain has announced his transfer destination.