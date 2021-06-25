An incoming Penn State freshman is no longer with the team.

Offensive lineman Nate Bruce, who enrolled in January to be with the program for the 2021 season, left the team during spring practice, according to 247Sports. His name is no longer listed on the Penn State Athletics website.

Bruce was a 3-star recruit and committed to the Nittany Lions in October 2019. He did not participate in either of the scrimmages open to the media this spring.

Alongside Landon Tengwall, Bruce was one of two freshman offensive linemen who signed in the class of 2021.

