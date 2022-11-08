Penn State will be without its left guard for the rest of the season.

James Franklin announced Tuesday that offensive guard Landon Tengwall will not play again in 2022.

Franklin said he spoke with Tengwall, and that was the direction that they thought was the best. Tengwall had surgery on his injury after playing in five games this season, starting in all five.

Tengwall suffered the undisclosed injury during warmups at the Michigan game and had not played since.

