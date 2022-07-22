The preseason honorees keep coming in for Penn Stater players.

Nittany Lion Juice Scruggs was named to the 2022 Rimington Trophy Watch List, annually recognizing the nation’s top center.

Scruggs broke out in 2021, starting all 13 games between guard and center.

This fall, he’ll move into the full-time role of starting center, where he’ll lead an offensive line in need of improvement from a down year in 2021.

This is Scruggs first time being added to the watch list.

