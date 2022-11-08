Penn State's offensive line will retain one of its veteran players for the 2023 season.

Nittany Lion offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad announced Tuesday morning that he will be returning to Penn State next year, using his last year of eligibility.

This year was Nourzad's first season wearing the blue and white after he spent three seasons at Cornell.

Nourzad has played in multiple positions on the offensive line this season, mostly rotating between left and right guard with some center mixed in.

He has played in seven games this season for the Nittany Lions.

