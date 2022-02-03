Penn State now has a second former student-athlete transition to a position on the coaching staff.

Blake Zalar announced via Facebook that he will medically retire from the sport after three surgeries in a year's time. He now intends to join the coaching staff as an undergraduate assistant, working specifically with the offensive line and centers.

The former offensive lineman spent three years donning the blue and white, appearing in one contest during his career.

Zalar earned two Academic All-Big Ten Selections during his time as a student-athlete and first-team Pennsylvania All-State honors in Class 3A as a senior at Shamokin Area high school.

Despite previously planning on attending Rutgers as a preferred walk-on, Zalar flipped his decision in favor of Penn State in May of his senior year of high school.

Former Penn State kicker Vlad Hilling announced a similar decision to step away from the game with remaining eligibility recently, and he'll be staying with the program as a performance enhancement intern.

