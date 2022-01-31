Penn State Football vs. Rutgers_Whigan

Offensive lineman Anthony Whigan (55) with Head Coach James Franklin before Penn State football's game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Rutgers 28-0.

Penn State lost another player to the transfer portal.

Anthony Whigan announced his decision to enter the portal via Twitter on Monday, citing he intends to use his remaining year of eligibility elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

Whigan started at left guard to open the 2021 season at Wisconsin but later lost the spot to Eric Wilson. He saw time sporadically through the rest of the campaign.

The offensive lineman transferred to Penn State in 2019 after spending 2017-18 in the junior college ranks at Lackawanna College, where he earned All-Northeast Football Conference honors as a freshman and sophomore.

Rated a consensus 4-star prospect out of Great Mills High School, the Lexington Park, Maryland, native was ranked inside the junior college top 10 at his position and overall by numerous recruiting outlets.

Whigan appeared in 10 games in 2021 and 21 games over his three years at Penn State, seeing time primarily on special teams.

