Penn State continues to be present among the Nation's midseason award watch lists.

Most recently, the team’s offensive line was named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s best line.

The Penn State OL has been named to the @JoeMooreAward Midseason Honor Roll 💪 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/kOMZgLsNVW — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 21, 2022

Only three Big Ten teams have allowed less sacks than Penn State’s nine this season.

