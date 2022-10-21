PSU Football vs. Mich, Clifford

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) directs his team during the Penn State vs. Michigan game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 41-17.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State continues to be present among the Nation's midseason award watch lists.

Most recently, the team’s offensive line was named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s best line.

Only three Big Ten teams have allowed less sacks than Penn State’s nine this season.

