After Penn State’s shocking defeat to 2-5 Illinois last weekend, it felt as if the Nittany Lions had virtually no chance on Saturday night heading into Columbus.

James Franklin has never won at Ohio Stadium, and winning against a team as deeply talented as the Buckeyes would require near-perfect preparation.

Despite a losing effort, it seemed as if the preparation was there, and that all started with first-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Yurcich and the Penn State offense had undoubtedly its worst game of the season against Illinois, and an increase in aggressiveness and creativity was required in order to even compete against the No. 5 team in the country.

That’s just what the former Ohio State quarterbacks coach was able to accomplish Saturday night.

Yurcich displayed a wide variety of packages, which included pre-snap motion and wildcat formations to throw off the Buckeye defense on multiple occasions.

He also seemed to always have the right call for the right moment, and if it weren’t for some shaky offensive line play, the Nittany Lions may have come out on top. Penn State had one of its best performances of the season in third down and short-yardage situations by far against the Buckeyes.

“I thought Mike [Yurcich] called a good game, especially on third down, and that stood out to me,” Franklin said. “Obviously staying on the field gave us a chance to put some significant drives together.”

Franklin also elaborated on how Penn State had implemented more of its creativity this week, starting with the critical third quarter touchdown that featured Jahan Dotson in the wildcat.

“It’s just a different look with the wildcat. Obviously you can't line up and do the same things over and over again. When we get into Wildcat, we've typically been going downhill with Tyler [Warren],” Franklin said. “We got Jahan [Dotson] on the perimeter with some lead blockers. We put it in this past week.”

Like his head coach, Dotson was also impressed with his offensive play caller.

Getting the ball into the senior wideout’s hands has proven to be crucial over the past two seasons, as he has transformed into one of the country’s premier playmakers.

There’s a mutual trust brewing between the pair, too.

“I knew it was a touchdown as soon as [Yurcich] put it in,” Dotson said. “I have that confidence in Coach Yurcich and he has that confidence in me to give me the ball on the perimeter and let me just go and make plays.”

Like always, though, Dotson looks to critique as much as he likes to praise his team after a loss.

The senior said he feels this offense can continue to grow under the current scheme, but its execution needs to keep improving.

“Offensively, the sky's the limit,” Dotson said. “We know that we're a very explosive offense. We got to prove that today and show that a little bit. It's just capitalizing on little things that a defense gives us. We’ve just got to take advantage of those things.”

While there were certainly a lot of positive aspects to take away from the loss, including the game plan from Yurcich, quarterback Sean Clifford was clearly emotional after the defeat.

Clifford, an Ohio native, is now 0-3 against his home state school and with just one year of college eligibility left, time is running out to beat the Buckeyes.

The redshirt senior has also been dealing with injury over the past few games but said he was 100% Saturday despite being shaken up after a couple plays throughout the game.

Like the rest of the offensive personnel, Clifford was pleased with how the game was called and said the confidence that Yurcich has in the offense is invaluable moving forward.

“I thought that [Yurcich] did a really good job with the game plan,” Clifford said. “We’ve just gotta execute a little better and put ourselves in the best possible scenario to win games.”

