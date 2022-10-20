There were no shortage of issues coming to light in Penn State’s loss at Michigan.

Of these issues, a lack of size in the trenches is one that James Franklin put a major emphasis on postgame after his defense allowed the Wolverines to rush for 418 yards — the most the Nittany Lions have given up in a game since 1997.

“We got to get bigger,” Franklin said in the depths of Michigan Stadium. “We’re undersized at some spots. Everybody thinks they're Aaron Donald, and they're not.”

At 6-foot-1, 280 pounds, Donald has become likely the most dominant player in the sport of football despite playing at a position known for 300-plus-pound mammoths well over Donald’s height.

Players like Donald don’t come around often, one of the only guys “in the last 100 years of football” to find success as an undersized defensive lineman, Franklin said.

Nonetheless, Franklin hasn’t shied away from recruiting and utilizing undersized defensive tackles, like 6-foot-4, 264-pounder Hakeem Beamon, who’s started on the defensive line for all but one game this season.

“Being able to play and being halfway through the season is a blessing,” Beamon said. “I have no complaints.”

While Beamon may have no complaints, finally back on the field after missing last season’s entirety for an undisclosed reason, Franklin seemingly had complaints toward the lack of size of the defensive line, which almost felt targeted at the undersized Beamon.

When watching film, Franklin said he and his staff have seen teams with two 300-to-330-pound defensive tackles and two 255-to-270-pound defensive ends, something Penn State doesn’t have on defense or the size on the offensive line to find consistent success against it.

“I really like our d-line room, but I think there are some guys that I think could help us and help them if they gained a few pounds,” Franklin said Tuesday.

So have there been discussions that Beamon should gain some weight?

While he didn’t say for sure, he admitted there could be some benefits adding a couple of extra pounds if his future is on the interior rather than the edge.

“It would be better to weigh a little bit heavier on the inside,” Beamon said Wednesday. “There’s still a lot of things I’m excelling in. I still have weaknesses, and it’s on me to get 1% better everyday.”

On the opposite end of the field, offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad made his first Penn State start on Saturday, filling in for injured left guard Landon Tengwall.

Nourzad, who transferred from Cornell this offseason, has noticed a major size differential in the defensive linemen he typically blocked as a tackle in the Ivy League and those he blocked as a guard against Michigan.

“Playing tackle, I was going against FCS-sized defensive ends rather than Big Ten-sized [three-techniques] and shades, like PJ [Mustipher],” Nourzad said. “The difference is probably like 60 or 70 pounds.”

That’s no small jump.

In his first career FBS start, Nourzad was tasked with sizing up 6-foot-3, 337-pound tackle Mazi Smith, one of the country’s most dominant nose tackles — a highly more complex player than any Nourzad likely faced at Cornell.

“When you have a guy that's 340 pounds, we're trying to get double teams just trying to move them off the ball way more, especially in the run game,” Nourzad said. “When you have dudes that are smaller and quicker, you’ve got to be more careful, especially in pass protection.”

The only thing is, Michigan doesn't have any defensive tackles that are “smaller and quicker” like Beamon or 6-foot-1, 276-pound Penn State freshman Zane Durant.

Every player the Wolverines plugged within the interior was far over 300 pounds, which made it virtually impossible for Penn State to run the ball, overmatched on nearly every snap.

As Franklin said Tuesday, “size is a tool, and size is a weapon,” something that the Nittany Lions are certainly lacking as it prepares for a massive Minnesota offensive line this Saturday.

“I think size is a weapon,” Franklin said, “and I would like to be bigger, really across both fronts.”

