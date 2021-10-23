Sean Clifford exited Penn State’s loss to Iowa early in the second quarter without returning, didn’t practice during the session open to the media during the bye week and returned this past week with few updates regarding his health.

Hearing his name called as the starting quarterback Saturday was a bit surprising.

When the nine-overtime slugfest was all said and done, the Clifford-led Nittany Lions had amassed just 165 yards through the air and 62 yards on the ground. Each number was helped by a couple of chunk plays, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

James Franklin said the team had “confidence” Clifford would be able to start throughout the week, but there was no certainty, and it was a “day-to-day” decision.

“He got better every single day. The feedback that we were getting from the trainers, the doctors and Sean [were] that they thought he’d be able to go today,” Franklin said following the 20-18 loss to Illinois.

“We felt like Sean gave us the best opportunity to win.”

Players noted after the game that Clifford was taking first-team reps all week, but Franklin had said on Tuesday that backups Ta’Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux would be splitting reps evenly during the week.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson said the coaching and strength and conditioning staffs made a “great decision” to have Clifford start Saturday, and he trusted Franklin and company wouldn’t do anything to put his quarterback in harm’s way.

Even with their No. 1 guy in the game, the Nittany Lions’ offense struggled mightily.

According to Dotson, the struggles came down to “pure execution” and not any outside factors.

Franklin added, however, that Clifford’s full arsenal may not have been in play against the Fighting Illini on Saturday — especially in his ability to run the ball and extend plays.

“Obviously, we had to be smart. He was limited today,” Franklin said. “That’s why we tried to mix the run and the pass in there to try to take some of that off of him. Obviously that’s a big part of his game that he didn’t have today.”

Whether a limited Clifford actually gave Penn State the best chance to win — not to mention what that says about the depth behind him — there weren’t many bright spots from the offense.

The year-long struggle in the run game continued despite Clifford and other players saying the team was in a good place throughout the week with the rushing attack.

After the game, the signal caller said it’s tough to pinpoint just what went wrong for offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s group.

“There’s plays that had to be made… We gotta go back and watch tape and see what corrections need to be [made],” Clifford said. “It’s tough to say right now, but obviously we didn’t play up to our standard, [the] Penn State standard or anything like that.”

There’s a long week of practice ahead for the Nittany Lions, and Dotson said his group is still searching for a “perfect” week that can translate to the game.

Despite the struggles, the No. 1 wideout was certain the group put its best foot forward in the loss.

“You can’t doubt [the] effort that any of the guys on the offensive side of the ball were giving today. They [left] their hearts out on the field,” Dotson said. “We just gotta clean some things up, pay attention to little details and execute.”

To start on the trail to a “perfect” week, Penn State will have to stare itself down and address its own failures.

“I gotta look at myself in the mirror, and everybody else [has] gotta do the same,” Clifford said. “Correct each other, correct themselves and then we’ll move on to Ohio State.”

Clifford and Dotson by nature should be pretty close, but the camaraderie around the entire blue and white program will help push the quarterback and everyone else past a tough loss.

“[Sean and I] have a great relationship. It’s building every single day,” Dotson said. “We all have tough games. We all have tough days no matter what we’re going through. It’s not always going to be on the football field — we could be going through something in life. That’s what we have each other for. That’s why we’re brothers. We have each other’s back.

“I’m gonna literally text [Sean] right after this, watch the film with him and we’re just gonna try to fix this.”

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT