New Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was supposed to be the savior for the Nittany Lions’ offense.

After the one-year Kirk Ciarrocca experiment was a failure, Yurcich was brought in with an extensive resume under his belt. However, the 2021 Penn State offense currently sits at 26.5 points per game, while the 2020 group finished the season at 29.78 points per game.

As James Franklin always says, there’s a “number of factors” that have gone into the offense’s performance this season.

Perhaps chiefly among them, the Nittany Lions haven’t really had any cupcake games on their schedule outside of Ball State and Villanova, who are each top teams in their respective conferences.

In 2019, when Penn State averaged 35.77 points per game, its early season schedule was filled with 79- and 45-point outbursts against Idaho and Buffalo, respectively.

“When you look at analytics and you look at data, you have to be looking at it holistically, and that's part of it as well,” Franklin said. “If you played three unranked opponents to open the season — nonconference [games] — and scored 60 points a game on those opponents, those numbers are going to skew your numbers the rest of the year in a positive way.

“So I think you gotta look at it all.”

That was far from the case this year, as Franklin’s group faced off against three ranked opponents in the first half of the season.

In its fourth ranked matchup of the year against Ohio State this past weekend, Penn State put on one of its best offensive performances of the season.

The much-maligned run game still struggled, gaining just 33 yards on 29 carries, but the Nittany Lions were able to keep the chains moving more than usual, thanks to some better short-yardage plays. They had a solid 61.1% conversion percentage on third downs against the Buckeyes.

Even with just a 1.1-yard-per-carry average, Franklin was happy with the way his team played, noticing improvements across the board and continually mentioning the way his guys “battled.”

“I thought we played more physical this week,” Franklin said Tuesday. “I thought we were able to run the ball [and] mix it in there. I think we want to build on that.”

With a struggling running game, though, Penn State is searching for more explosive plays out of the backfield.

Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson was able to do just that in the second half this weekend despite being bottled up for much of the contest.

Sometimes that one play is all you need, though.

“You look at Ohio State, we were able to do a pretty good job defending the run,” Franklin said. “But then you let off one big run, and it changes the complexion of everything.”

Franklin commended the physicality of his group against Ohio State, but he’s still searching for a bigger push at the line of scrimmage. Then, he needs his vaunted running back room — which has fallen well below expectations — to hit the holes and make defenders miss.

“We haven’t had that, so that’s something that we need to do,” Franklin said. “Last week was a step in the right direction from that standpoint, and now we need to do that plus creating the explosive plays.”

If Franklin and Yurcich can truly get the rushing attack anywhere close to a respectable level, it can only open up more of the passing offense that has already been successful this season without its complement.

“Now that people will have to respect the run, once we show that we're going to do it again this week, then people have a choice,” Franklin said. “Do they double team a Jahan Dotson, or do they bracket somebody, or do they put you in a situation where you're able to run the ball consistently? Now they have to overload the box, and then it creates an RPO situation.”

