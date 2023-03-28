Penn State is already halfway through spring ball, which means post-practice media availabilities are in-season once again.

A lot is changing on the gridiron on the Nittany Lions’ practice field as they adjust to the talent they're losing with the talent they’re bringing in. According to James Franklin, though, players are beginning to separate themselves from their teammates.

Franklin, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and select players were available to the media on Tuesday. Here are three of the most important talking points.

Life Without Juice

Penn State is losing one of its most vocal leaders across the entire team, center Juice Scruggs, to the NFL Draft in April.

Scruggs started all 26 games over the past two seasons for the Nittany Lions but ran out of eligibility following the 2022 season and is now preparing for his professional football journey. However, Scruggs left a lasting impact on the future of Penn State’s offensive line before he bid his farewell.

According to star offensive lineman Olu Fashanu, Scruggs’ consistency to his routine is something that stood out for him.

“It’s really just a lot of stretching … my first two years I didn’t really take advantage of that,” Fashanu said. “Seeing Juice come into the facilities like two hours before the meeting starts and start his whole routine, it meant a lot to me. I just decided to replicate it.”

Fashanu said he’s passed on Scruggs’ routine to Drew Shelton, Drew Allar and Alex Birchmeier. It’s becoming a lineage of sorts.

In place of Scruggs, Franklin is again putting a focus on flexibility on the offensive line. Franklin mentioned one offensive lineman by name, and that was redshirt freshman Vega Ioane, who he called the “best looking 365 pounds” in his life.

“Because of some guys that have been limited or have some injuries, he's had to play center a ton, which I don't know if it's necessarily a natural position,” Franklin said. “I think there's value in the fact that he’s been able to create some position flexibility.”

Emergence of leadership

Along with Scruggs, the Nittany Lions are losing Ji’Ayir Brown, Joey Porter Jr., Sean Clifford and PJ Mustipher to the NFL Draft. All were leaders for the team as a whole, not just their positional groups.

Spring practice isn’t just the time to practice football. It’s also a time to establish the roster’s chemistry and leadership before the season starts.

As the quarterback, Allar is in position to step up as a vocal leader. Last week, KeAndre Lambert-Smith talked about the challenges in becoming a leader himself. On the offensive line, Fashanu listed several players that have stepped up vocally in the locker room, including Caedan Wallace, Hunter Nourzad and Sal Wormley.

On defense, cornerback Johnny Dixon lets his game lead for him.

“I'm not really the guy that’s going to yell and hear my voice a lot,” Dixon said. “I like people to just see what I do and want to mimic it.”

Prowler Package

Diaz introduced a defensive package called “Prowler” in his first season as the Nittany Lions’ defensive coordinator. Last season, Brown was the player that spearheaded the package.

According to Diaz, Brown’s performance in “Prowler” opened the eyes of the secondary thanks to his “flexible superpowers.”

“One of the fun things we get to do at this time of year is you put different guys in different positions,” Diaz said. “Now that [Brown’s] done it, the guys love it. Everybody wants to play his position on ‘Prowler.’”

Diaz said that the increased interest has created a competition to play in the package, which he says is a “good thing.” One of the guys gunning for the position is Dixon.

“[I can do] a lot of stuff you saw Ji’Ayir do with the blitzing and the sacks … and being able to read the quarterback and make plays,” Dixon said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE