With the conclusion of Penn State’s spring practice, some questions have been answered while others remain unsolved.

As per usual, depth has been a big talking point throughout the offseason as the Nittany Lions work to replace some key departures heading into the 2023 season.

Ahead of Saturday’s Blue-White Game, James Franklin met with the media to talk about the state of the program on Tuesday.

Facilities and NIL take strides

Just a few years ago, Penn State found itself struggling to keep up with other colleges around the country in terms of facilities. Then, when the first NIL legislation was passed, Penn State fell behind in that, too.

“We were two years behind everybody else. I think over the last year we’ve made significant progress,” Franklin said. “But if you give somebody a two-year start in a three-year model, it’s pretty obvious.”

Franklin has been adamant about a need for improvement in these areas, and recently it appears he’s been getting just that.

The program isn’t where many thought it would be, and it still lags behind many competitors, but that gap is slowly shrinking.

In order to build a successful program, there are many factors outside the football field that come into play, and according to Franklin, Penn State needs to be strong in all of these facets.

“When you’re Penn State and you’re in the Big Ten, the reality is, if you choose and want to compete at the highest level… you can’t pick and choose what you’re going to compete in,” Franklin said. “Those areas that you are behind become glaring, obvious issues.”

In recent years, the university has worked to improve on these areas, spearheaded by a push from Franklin for full buy-in from the top down.

With a recent $48 million facility upgrade and an improving NIL presence, the Nittany Lions can continue to reap the rewards on the recruiting trail.

“I was very pleased that over the last couple of years we’ve been able to make a significant impact recruiting,” Franklin said. “You hear recruits talk all the time about the impact that it’s had.”

Defensive tackle depth

One position that was hit hard for Penn State this offseason was defensive tackle, mainly due to the loss of PJ Mustipher, a three-year starter.

“I think there’s still some question marks as far as depth at d-tackle. We got to get resolved there,” Franklin said.

Redshirt seniors Hakeem Beamon and Dvon Ellies are two of the leading candidates currently, but the duo has combined for just 14 total starts in eight years with the program.

Twelve of those starts came from Beamon last year, and he’ll likely hold onto his position, but redshirt junior Coziah Izzard could challenge Ellies on the other side.

Behind those three, no other player has significant game experience, leading to some concerns with depth.

Wide receiver No. 3

The wide receiver room also took a hit this offseason with Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, the team’s two leading receivers, both declaring for the draft.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III have emerged as the clear top two through spring practice, but the third spot has been up in the air.

“There’s still a question mark at wideout — who’s gonna be the third wideout,” Franklin said. “That’s still a pretty open competition with a number of guys competing for the job and some talent still coming in.”

The wide receiver room has no lack of depth or talent, but it does have a shortage of experience. It's still unclear who Penn State will trot out on gameday, but Wallace noted that sophomore Omari Evans was one player who had emerged throughout the spring.

“Coming out to work in spring ball, making plays, showing that he can be on the field…we can count on him,” Wallace said.

Florida State transfer Malik McClain could also be an option, as could former Kent State receiver Dante Cephas, who has yet to arrive on campus.

