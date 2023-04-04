The midway point of spring practice has passed and now under two weeks remain before Penn State’s annual Blue-White Game on April 15.

As positional competitions push forward, expectations remain high for a program expected to be among the nation’s most competitive next season.

Here are the main takeaways from James Franklin’s Tuesday press conference, breaking down a number of pressing areas through this point in the spring.

Balancing expectations

Coming off a Rose Bowl win, Penn State’s expectations for next season are about as high as they’ve been since winning the Big Ten Championship in 2016.

While he seldom listens to outside noise, Franklin said he does understand the hype surrounding his program.

“I get it,” Franklin said. “We finished the season well and we got a ton of talented players coming back.”

Despite this, Franklin said he does not want these high expectations to impact how his team prepares each day of practice.

Franklin’s response comes after two players, running back Nick Singleton and safety Jaylen Reed, informed reporters on Tuesday of their goals for next season — to compete for a national championship.

“I love that, that’s great, but I’m going to leave here and tell them they need to focus on West Virginia,” Franklin said. “You spend all this time talking about goals and things way down the road, and that's fine to maybe talk about once or twice. But then you better spend most of your time focused on what you need to do to get there.”

Quarterback competition update

Contrary to vast expectation, Penn State is still without a clear starting quarterback, with a battle still ongoing past the midway point of spring practice.

Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, two incoming sophomores with completely different skill sets, will compete until it’s “obvious and been decided,” Franklin said.

“I think it's been a really good competition,” Franklin said. “Those guys are battling, they're both doing really good things.”

Due to the strength of the team’s defense, Franklin has been forced to rotate Allar and Pribula with the different units, the latest update on their competition.

“Who they're going against is part of it as well,” Franklin said. “So making sure that Drew gets some reps with the twos and Beau gets some reps with the ones and vice versa.”

Pass rushing strengths

On the subject of defensive strengths, Franklin has high expectations for one particular unit as the spring nears a close.

Led by new defensive line coach Deion Barnes, Penn State’s pass rush has turned heads over the course of the offseason.

“I think we're as good as we’ve been at defensive end,” Franklin said. “We got some guys that can rush the passer, and I actually think we do at the tackle as well.”

A new face who could soon make an impact as a pass rusher from the middle of the field is early-enrollee linebacker Tony Rojas, who’s put on 29 pounds of “good weight” since arriving on campus in January, Franklin said.

“He's eating every time I go to the nutrition bar, he's sitting there eating,” Franklin said. “After practice, he's getting an extra pump in, and he's playing fast and carrying the weight really well.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE