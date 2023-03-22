The first week of spring practice is in the books, and the pads have now come on for Penn State.

After Tuesday’s practice, James Franklin met with the media to discuss where things stand after Week 1 of spring ball.

Here are the top storylines from Franklin’s press conference.

Receivers

The biggest storyline from the presser was the standard he set for a junior wide receiver.

Franklin said he needs KeAndre Lambert-Smith to be Penn State’s “guy” and a “true No. 1” this season, after Mitchell Tinsley graduated and Parker Washington entered the NFL Draft.

“Not just at Penn State,” Franklin said. “In the conference.”

Lambert-Smith finished the 2022 season third on the team in receiving behind Tinsley and Washington, racking up 389 yards and four touchdowns.

Outside of Lambert-Smith, Franklin talked about the rest of the receiver room surrounding him.

“We got to figure out who that third guy is going to be,” Franklin said. “There is going to be a competition really with all of those guys, but I think that's probably one of the big question marks.”

Franklin said he wouldn’t be opposed to rotating the third receiver spot like it did last season if no one establishes themself as a clear No. 3.

Deion Barnes

It was also the first week with new defensive line coach Deion Barnes, who was promoted from an analyst role after John Scott Jr.’s departure for the NFL.

Franklin said Barnes hadn’t had too much time to adjust because he was hired just a day before the start of spring ball.

“But you got to remember, he's been here for three years with us,” Franklin said. “He played for me. So culturally, he understands kind of what we do, how we operate.”

The Penn State headman said Barnes will continue to learn about the added responsibilities that come with being elevated from an assistant to the top defensive line job.

“It's a different role,” Franklin said. “Different responsibility. There are different pressures associated with it, but he's been good.”

Franklin mentioned Torrence Brown slotting into Barnes’ role as an analyst has helped because he knows the program, but he did mention that there still are some holes to fill on the staff.

Part of the reason why he’s struggled to fill those gaps was because it took longer than expected to hire a defensive line coach, Franklin said. He’s also been waiting to hire in some positions based on contracts and if they get picked up by an NFL team.

“There still could be a few more guys added to the roster,” Franklin said. “It’s not like you lose someone and you just take the next person and plug them in. It’s based on experience.”

Standout players

Franklin said there were some players that caught his eye even though it's only been a week.

From the early enrollees, the Nittany Lion coach first listed the three offensive linemen, J’ven Williams, Anthony Donkoh and Alex Birchmeier, as standouts thus far.

Elliot Washington, another early enrollee and a young defensive back, made his mark in a big way for the blue and white.

“Washington had a play yesterday that I showed the entire team yesterday,” Franklin said. “Really impressive from a competitive standpoint. There are examples, but it's still kind of early to tell.”

Other than the early enrollees, Franklin said redshirt sophomore tight end Khalil Dinkins has made an impression on him.

Dinkins played in 10 games last season, hauling in four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on offense while also contributing on special teams.

“I think Khalil would fall under that category,” Franklin said. “He’s been really good.”

