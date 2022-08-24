Purdue is a day shy of a week away, and Penn State’s depth chart is becoming clearer in the eyes of James Franklin.

On Tuesday night, Franklin spoke to the media under the Beaver Stadium lights for the second-to-last time before the first kickoff of 2022..

Franklin talked about the depth chart starting to fill in, some new names emerging and the potential of adding a preseason game during his dusk press conference.

Here’s all that Franklin discussed with the media on Tuesday night.

Roster finalization

With the season coming near, Franklin talked about how starters are falling into place along with battles for the second and third spots heating up.

One of the positions that had question marks surrounding it at the start of the season was who would play Mike linebacker.

The battle has been between redshirt freshman Kobe King and sophomore Tyler Elsdon, but Franklin said nothing is set in stone yet. Not long ago, Franklin did mention Elsdon had a slight edge over King. That decision will apparently be made very soon.

“That's literally what we're going to try to do tonight, and tomorrow,” Franklin said Tuesday. “We've done it as a staff, but I'm talking about having conversations with the players.”

However, Franklin said there are going to be more decisions made on the twos and threes than there will be over who the starters are at this point.

The ninth-year head coach slowly talked about how he goes through talking to players and letting them know that they are not going to start.

“They’re tough conversations,” Franklin said. “They’re tough conversations to have as a coach. They’re tough for a player to hear.”

He went on to talk about how the players themselves should be aware that they might not play and that self awareness is a good trait to possess.

Franklin is going to use the data that has been accumulated in the spring and the past couple of weeks in training camp to form the depth chart for Purdue.

The data is accumulated through missed assignments, mental errors and how the player has been looking in individual drills and 7-on-7s.

Even though Franklin said the final depth chart will be decided today or tomorrow, the depth chart for the public won’t come out until the start of next week. Of course, Penn State didn’t even release a depth chart last season, though.

Sal Wormley

In the midst of the depth chart talks, a name that was talked about was redshirt-junior offensive lineman Sal Wormley.

Wormley came to Penn State and played four games in three seasons with the Nittany Lions and missed 2021 with an injury.

“We were really excited about him last year,” Franklin said. “We felt like he was put in a position to be a starter last year.”

Wormley has only appeared on special teams in his career, but Franklin said he has come right back into the mix in terms of potentially being a starter on the offensive line.

“He was kind of in the buzz of camp on the offensive line,” Franklin said. “I think it may be for some of the staff that really hadn't seen him a whole lot with an injury, but he's just done really well.”

At the start of practice, the team goes through 1-on-1s with the linemen and pass rushers in front of the rest of the team.

“He's been very successful there,” Franklin said. “I think he's very confident right now and those teammates and coaches are as well.”

Preseason game

For years, the NFL has had preseason games to fine-tune rosters and get players prepared for the start of the regular season.

College football hasn’t had a preseason yet, but there have been talks of potentially having a preseason game or scrimmage.

Tuesday night, Franklin said he wants a preseason game before the start of the season and wasn’t opposed to a scrimmage with another team in the spring.

He said, in an ideal world, the spring game or scrimmage wouldn't be a team they had to fly to because it wouldn’t be financially ideal.

Franklin preferably wants a team they can drive to, but college football hasn’t gotten to the point where that is an option.

“I don't necessarily see it happening as a typical preseason like the NFL,” Franklin said. “But, I could see something happening in the spring.

