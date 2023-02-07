A month has passed since Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah, and James Franklin returned to the podium to address the media for the first time since that win.

Franklin talked for over half an hour before the official introduction of Penn State’s new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans.

He talked about numerous topics, covering the 2023 recruiting class, addressing the search for leadership and speaking on the quarterback situation.

Here are the biggest storylines from Franklin’s first winter press conference.

Quarterbacks

The 2022 season is in the history books and Penn State’s four-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford has moved on, which means the top quarterback spot lays vacant.

While he later clarified it’ll likely be a former 5-star taking over, Franklin said there’s a clean slate to a degree.

“As you know we are going to have to put someone out there,” Franklin said. “Based on how the season ended and Drew’s role last year, then that’ll be him.”

The quarterback room only has three scholarship players in sophomores Allar and Beau Pribula and freshman early enrollee Jaxon Smolik, meaning the oldest quarterback is a second-year player.

Franklin touched on the inexperience in the room and didn’t turn down adding a veteran quarterback from the transfer portal.

“In a perfect world you’d love to have a little more experience in that room,” Franklin said. “But at the end of the day it’s about talent, and I think we’re talented in that room.”

Franklin said there are some options Penn State has looked at but added there isn’t a complete need because of the talent at the position.

2023 recruiting class

Just this week, Penn State wrapped up its 2023 recruiting class by welcoming 4-star offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh.

“I feel really good about the recruiting class and how we finished it up,” Franklin said. “I thought Chimdy was a really good get for us.”

Franklin said Onoh has tremendous upside and has some position flexibility when it comes to the offensive line. He said it’s hard to find players with the length and athleticism that Onoh possesses at offensive line.

“He’s got a nasty streak,” Franklin said. “A lot of times on the offensive line that’s hard to find.”

Outside of Onoh, Franklin talked about how recruiting could change with the longer season with the 12-team playoff right around the corner.

Franklin said he liked the early signing model he utilized at Vanderbilt — one he described as including players who grew up their whole life wanting to go to a school and don’t need to go on official visits or anything.

“Let that guy sign,” Franklin said. “Once we kind of went to moving everything up not only signing period but also official visits and those types of things, it’s obviously become challenging.”

He said potentially playing games in early December, a big period for recruiting, is a reason staff sizes have increased.

Leadership

When Franklin got up on the podium, the first area he said Penn State needed to focus on was finding leadership.

The blue and white lost a lot of leaders on the offense and defense, including Clifford on the offensive side and defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher and safety Ji’Ayir Brown on the defensive side.

“I would say some of the focus in the offseason and probably the biggest one is leadership and really identifying leadership as a staff and players,” Franklin said. “Being transparent and open about that.”

Franklin mentioned how last year’s leadership was a major part of the team’s success and included some of the best leaders he’s had in his 12 years as a head coach.

Last year, Penn State knew who its leaders were going into the season would be, with Clifford, Mustipher and Brown at the forefront, but now there’s a question mark of who will step up.

“I wouldn’t say we have that right now from a leadership standpoint,” Franklin said. “We can identify who those guys are. They need to have strong voices. We need to be aligned with the players and the players aligned from a leadership standpoint with the coaching staff.”

Franklin said some of the early candidates are Allar and fellow sophomore quarterback Pribula.

“We’re not gonna need both of those guys not only competing but also taking on a significant leadership role,” Franklin said. “No one cares if they’re young and they’re in that position. A big part of that position is leadership. Sean did a great job of that.”

