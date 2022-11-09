Penn State is on the verge of its second-to-last home game, and the number of times the media gets to speak to James Franklin before the end of the season is dwindling.

Franklin spoke with the media following Wednesday’s practice, where he cleared up some injuries and talked about the battle of recruiting in the Maryland area.

He also talked some more about the situation on the offensive line, including who’s done well in place of injured left tackle Olu Fashanu and left guard Landon Tengwall.

Here are the biggest storylines from Franklin’s discussion with the media.

Recruiting in Maryland

One of Penn State’s biggest recruiting hubs is the DMV — Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia — and more specifically Maryland even though the Terrapins exist.

Franklin has dominated that area, and he said Wednesday that there are a couple of reasons for that.

The biggest factor, he said, is that State College isn’t too far from that area. The second was that he lived in that area for some time, so he has existing contacts and knows that area, especially after serving on the Maryland coaching staff.

He mentioned that his staff also has a history with the Maryland area and gave the example of co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter.

Poindexter is from Virginia and coached at Virginia multiple years, playing on the Baltimore Ravens for three years.

“It's just the combination of them being in the region, the distance,” Franklin said. “It makes a ton of sense to us.”

Injury update

For every media availability, Franklin is asked about some of the missing players at practice, and he’s very adamant about not talking about injuries.

He does give a little update on certain players’ statuses from time to time, and he gave a couple of updates on Wednesday.

The first was on Fashanu, as he clarified that his “week-to-week” availability is not based on his NFL Draft projection but because of what the medical staff thinks is best.

Linebackers Tyler Elsdon and Curtis Jacobs were banged up against Indiana, and this week, Franklin didn’t provide any update on if either of them will play.

However, he did give an update on true-freshman tight end Jerry Cross, who he said has been battling injuries all season.

Franklin said he is “hopeful” Cross will see some action soon before the season expires.

Drew Shelton

With the holes on the offensive line, Penn State has needed some players to step up, and one of them that has received a lot of attention is true freshman Drew Shelton.

Shelton played in place of Fashanu against Indiana and might have to play again against Maryland if Fashanu isn’t good to go.

Franklin said that he doesn’t want to have to play Shelton because he wants to redshirt him, but it’s looking like he might have to burn his redshirt.

Shelton, in the eyes of Franklin, is mature for his age and is really smart. Franklin said Shelton has actually practiced at multiple positions this year, including center.

The center role won’t really be used this season because Juice Scruggs occupies that spot, but it could be useful down the line.

“If you're not talking about him, then that's a good thing,” Franklin said. “We've been super impressed.”

