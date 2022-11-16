Penn State has just two games left with its last road game of the regular season coming up this weekend against Rutgers.

James Franklin addressed the media for one of the last times of the regular season, going over some house-cleaning things on how he deals with late-season injuries and what goes into redshirting certain players.

After Franklin spoke, linebacker Jonathan Sutherland addressed the media, too, to talk about where he may go after this year at Penn State.

Here are the biggest storylines from Franklin’s Wednesday post-practice press conference.

Cristian Driver’s change

Penn State freshman Cristian Driver appeared in his second game against Maryland a week ago on defense.

Franklin said he was a player that can play both offense and defense, but when he was recruiting him, Franklin and his staff thought the best spot for him would be at defensive back.

Penn State planned to use the same model with Driver that they used with now-safety Zakee Wheatley.

Wheatley was originally a corner who Penn State moved to safety and has been one of the bright spots in the secondary this season for Penn State.

However, Franklin said Driver “felt more comfortable” playing wide receiver. He sat down with receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield and defensive backs coach Terry Smith, and they thought the best thing for Driver would be to have him split time at receiver and in the secondary to finish this season before making the switch.

“The plan is moving forward that he will be a wide receiver,” Franklin said.

Discussing redshirting

Heading toward the end of the season, there are a lot of players Franklin has to take into consideration on whether he’s going to redshirt them or not.

Relatively recent NCAA legislation has made a change to allow players to redshirt after playing in a maximum of four games.

The problem, Franklin said, is that 90% of the players he recruits think they are going to play right away and won’t need the redshirt.

“Every single one of them thinks that they're going to be three years and done,” Franklin said. “That's not the path that most guys take. If it works out, awesome. It's just not the normal path.”

Franklin said if players are able to go three and done that he obviously has no problem with it, but at the end of the day, he wants them to maximize their experience at Penn State.

With that, Franklin compared the conversations he has with the players and families at the start of the season to the end, and he said they’re very different.

“Maybe it’s harder than they thought it was going to be,” Franklin said. “They’re further down the depth chart than they thought they should be. Then, a lot of times, there are still changes halfway through the season because the season hasn't necessarily gone how they thought it would go.”

This week, instead of going over who is and who isn’t injured, Franklin talked about how he manages his injuries and keeping players involved toward the end of the season.

He said one of the hard things to do is balance winning the last couple of games in the season and seeing what some of the younger guys can do while still seeing if he can redshirt them.

“You want to play those guys early to see what they can do,” Franklin said. “I wish I had a couple of those games now from earlier in the year, but, again, that's kind of how it all plays out.”

He said those types of decisions aren’t something he makes by himself and is something he decides with multiple of his coaches.

Something that has made it even more difficult in the past couple of years has been the emergence of the transfer portal.

He said players are jumping ship toward the end of the season at other colleges around the FBS because they aren’t playing or the season didn’t go how they thought.

“You just have to make sure, ultimately, you do whatever you gotta to be 1-0 this week while also being conscientious about the player, his future and also what's in the best interest in the program,” Franklin said.

Jonathan Sutherland’s impact

There are only two weeks left in the regular season, and there are a couple of players on Penn State’s roster who will play their last games in a Penn State uniform over these weeks.

One of them is now-linebacker Jonathan Sutherland, who’s been on the team for six seasons.

Sutherland is a four-time captain and is currently finishing his masters in educational leadership, which fits right into how Franklin describes him.

“Linebackers, defensively, on special teams, he’s been phenomenal,” Franklin said. “He’s done things the right way on and off the field… I’m a big Sutherland fan.”

Sutherland said he decided to get his masters in educational leadership because some of the graduate assistants on the team said that was a good path to go.

“It’s equipping me to be a teacher and be a leader or such,” Sutherland said. “If it’s coaching, it's coaching. If it's administrative work, that’s what it might be, but I think it’s kind of diverse.”

He doesn’t know what the future is going to hold, but there will be a future for the No. 0 after the season is over.

Sutherland is the holder of the No. 0 jersey, which was a special nomination when the NCAA allowed players to wear 0 for the first time back in 2020. Penn State reserved the number for a player who showed high character traits.

Sutherland sees a couple of candidates for the No. 0 after he leaves.

“Two that stick out right to me right away are Dominic DeLuca and Tyler Warren,” Sutherland said.

