Penn State has its first away game after two straight homestands where the Nittany Lions went 1-1.

The blue and white is headed to Indiana on Saturday for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff, making it No. 15 Penn State’s ninth game of the season.

James Franklin addressed the media after Wednesday’s practice, and he covered a couple of question marks, including the injury status of the offensive line and the situation with who’s starting at quarterback.

Here are the storylines from Franklin’s Wednesday post-practice press conference.

The situation at left tackle

During the ranked matchup with Ohio State, Penn State’s dominant left tackle Olu Fashanu missed the end of the game due to an injury.

Fashanu has received a lot of NFL Draft buzz over the past week, but the projected early round pick was not seen at practice Wednesday.

Franklin usually updates the media only if the injury is season-ending, and he doesn’t like to share information on injuries that aren’t because it lets opponents know what to prepare for.

Regarding Fashanu’s status, Franklin said there’s no update.

With no update on Fashanu’s availability, he also didn’t mention who would play in his place.

There are a couple of options for the left tackle spot.

Redshirt senior Bryce Effner has been playing at right tackle and could move over to left. Franklin did say Effner has seen an increased role on the line as of late and will see more time on Saturday.

“Bryce Effner has played all year long,” Franklin said. “Obviously, we’ve got some bumps and bruises across the offensive line, so he’s played a significant role all year long, and he’ll probably play more this week.”

Another option at either tackle position is true-freshman lineman Drew Shelton, who’s played in two games this season.

Franklin said if Penn State wasn’t trying to avoid burning his redshirt, Shelton might see the field more.

“He’s done a really good job,” Franklin said. “He’s super smart and prepares extremely well.”

Injury updates

Other than the update on Fashanu, Franklin gave an update on guard Landon Tengwall and running back Keyvone Lee. Right tackle Caedan Wallace, who missed the Ohio State game, was seen at practice Wednesday.

Tengwall and Lee were both not seen at practice for the second straight week, and neither played against Ohio State.

However, Lee did warm up with the team against the Buckeyes, which he hadn’t done in recent weeks/

Lee typically handles kickoff returns alongside Nick Singleton, and in his place against Ohio State was cornerback Daequan Hardy.

Since Lee wasn’t able to return kicks due to the injury, Franklin wanted to give Hardy an opportunity there.

“He’s really been doing it as a guy in practice for the last two years, so give him an opportunity,” Franklin said.

Franklin didn’t give an update for Lee or Tengwall.

“I don’t have anything specifically on Landon yet,” Franklin said. “If they are season-ending, I will usually express that to you, but I don’t have anything on that.”

Starting situation

Like he did Tuesday, Franklin didn’t clarify the starting situation at quarterback, but he did talk about how he discusses who’s starting with the team.

Franklin said he never makes an announcement to the whole team during the practice week unless it’s something extraordinarily important.

“Sometimes it obviously could happen on game day, but it’s typically during the week,” Franklin said. “We’ll start to make adjustments as the week goes on.”

A dramatic change could be a change at starting quarterback, and Franklin did say if there were to be a change at starting quarterback, he’d announce it after the game against Indiana.

Franklin doesn’t want to announce it beforehand to avoid giving the Hoosiers an advantage scheme-wise, as he does in the same way with injuries.

“I don’t have any announcements,” Franklin said.

