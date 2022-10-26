Another year, another matchup with Ohio State that could make or break Penn State’s season.

Donning one of the best overall units in college football, the Buckeyes are eyeing their way toward an undefeated season and another go at a national championship. With a win Saturday, the Nittany Lions could begin to make a run at a College Football Playoff.

With just days left of practice, James Franklin spoke with reporters Wednesday evening to discuss his team’s preparation and an update on the status of one of Penn State’s premier defensive players.

“They got a good scheme, they got a bunch of weapons,” Franklin said of Ohio State. “They’ve done a really good job, there's no doubt about it.”

On both sides of the ball, there’s not a whole lot the Buckeyes aren’t great at.

Their offensive ranks No. 2 nationally in points per game — an average of 49.6 over seven contests — behind only Tennessee. Meanwhile, their defense is almost just as dominant, No. 5 nationally in opposing points per game in Jim Knowles’ first season as defensive coordinator.

What may be most impressive, however, is Ohio State’s 100% conversion percentage in the red zone this season.

“When you talk about red-zone offense, when you’re able to run the ball or throw the ball, that’s valuable,” Franklin said. “To be able to run the ball, people are going to play specific coverages, and the quarterback makes big-time, accurate throws.”

The Buckeyes’ quarterback, C.J. Stroud, is likely the current favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, carving up defenses with poise in the pocket and precision on his pass attempts.

It helps, too, that Stroud has an army of weapons around him, from running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams to wide receivers Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming — a Catawissa, Pennsylvania, native who Penn State recruited heavily in 2020.

“Obviously, it stings when you see them,” Franklin said of facing former recruits like Fleming. “If they go far away, and you never play those people, it's a little bit out of, sight out of mind.”

That’s the argument Franklin and his staff sometimes make when recruiting an in-state prospect, he said, citing that if a player goes far away, they won’t be close to home as much.

Regardless, Fleming is a Buckeye and he’s turned into one of their greatest offensive threats, having hauled in 327 receiving yards and six touchdowns — third on the team in both categories.

To halt Fleming and the rest of Ohio State’s receiving core, it’ll be increasingly important for Penn State to find success in pressuring Stroud in the pocket.

The potential return of defensive end Chop Robinson, who was inactive for last week’s matchup against Minnesota but was seen practicing on Wednesday, would likely boost the Nittany Lions odds of doing so.

“It’s still early in the week, but he was able to practice today,” Franklin said. “Obviously, you guys know he's been an explosive playmaker for us on the defensive side of the ball.

Against this unit, their ability to throw the ball, being able to get pressure on the quarterback and make him uncomfortable in the pocket, that would be valuable.”

2023 Big Ten schedule

The news early in the day Wednesday surrounded the release of the 2023 Big Ten schedule.

For Penn State, its streak of opening conference play on the road will continue into next season, traveling to Illinois on Sept. 16.

Following the schedule release, Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft voiced his displeasure.

"It is incredibly frustrating and disappointing Penn State will be starting our Big Ten football slate next year on the road for the eighth straight season and for the 13th in the last 14 years," Kraft said in a statement. "When I arrived on campus, I shared with the conference staff my concerns and repeatedly referenced their failure to address this issue in the past. I have been in communication with Commissioner Warren, and I am confident this issue will be addressed."

Kraft shared with reporters at Big Ten Football Media Days this past summer that he had already talked to the conference officials and that the issue would hopefully be resolved.

“It stinks. I called the conference office and said this is unacceptable,” Kraft said then. “This shouldn't happen at Penn State.”

Franklin, who has previously voiced his concern about the issue, was asked about it on Wednesday, but he didn’t have much of an answer at this time, focusing on Penn State’s upcoming matchup with Ohio State.

“I prefer to talk about it later. Pat’s already addressed it,” Franklin said. “I could bring it up and then do another dramatic pause for a couple seconds.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE