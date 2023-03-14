Tuesday marked the first day of spring practice for Penn State.

Before practice kicked off, James Franklin met with the media a day after he announced the promotion of Deion Barnes to be the new defensive line coach.

Other than talking about Barnes’ promotion, Franklin went over various topics regarding the status of his players and the depth at some positions.

Here are the top storylines from Franklin’s first day of spring practice press conference.

Bumps and bruises

It wouldn’t be a Penn State practice without Franklin going over which players are healthy and which have “bumps and bruises.”

During Franklin’s spring practice opening press conference, there were numerous players that fell under the “bumps and bruises” category.

Franklin was asked a quarterback question and joked about the report that sophomore quarterback Drew Allar was in a boot, riding around campus on a scooter.

“You guys want to talk about the boot and scooter?” Franklin said. “You guys don’t want to talk about that? That was like hot news. Then, two days later, he’s not anymore and I don’t get any more questions about it.”

Other than Allar, the first player Franklin talked about health-wise was junior defensive tackle Coziah Izzard, who he said had “bumps and bruises.”

Then, Franklin moved onto the tight end room, which took the brunt of the “bumps and bruises.”

“Theo [Johnson] and Tyler Warren got some bumps and bruises,” Franklin said.

Franklin said the two lead tight ends dealing with “bumps and bruises” has been a “blessing in disguise” because it's allowed younger tight ends like redshirt sophomore Khalil Dinkins and redshirt freshman Jerry Cross to get more reps.

Moving onto the offensive line, Franklin had a status update on the two players that were injured at the end of the season: junior left tackle Olu Fashanu and redshirt sophomore guard Landon Tengwall.

“Olu will be full go,” Franklin said. “Landon Tengwall will be full go by Practice 3.”

Quarterbacks

During Franklin’s mid-winter press conference, he made it clear that Allar was going to be the starter, but in the spring he said the reps aren’t favored toward one player.

“Specifically with Beau [Pribula] and Drew, we try to keep as even from a rep standpoint as possible,” Franklin said.

There are currently just three quarterbacks on the depth chart: Allar, Pribula and freshman Jaxon Smolik.

Franklin said the practice is structured right now so that all three quarterbacks get a similar number of reps.

He said one of the reasons each quarterback gets similar reps is it helps with development, especially in the spring, but it also allows for their different skill sets to shine.

"I think there are some things that we may want to do with Beau to take advantage of his skill set,” Franklin said.

Deion Barnes

Monday night, Penn State announced it was promoting analyst Deion Barnes to be the defensive line coach, and Franklin said the announcement went over “extremely well.”

He said the decision was decided yesterday, with Barnes and the team finding out the same day.

Franklin wanted to have the new defensive line coach hired before spring break. He said a major thing for the program is allowing the players to hear about it first and since they were on spring break, he wanted to wait until the players were back.

Another reason the process took longer was that Franklin said Penn State interviewed a lot of candidates for the position.

“People that we had relationships with, people we didn’t have relationships with,” Franklin said. “Sometimes we go through the interview process for guys we definitely are going to consider interviewing, and sometimes we interview guys to get a feel to see if they are possible candidates down the road.”

Franklin said Penn State interviewed both college and NFL coaches, but the players and alumni wanted Franklin to go with Barnes.

“Ultimately I had to hire the right person,” Franklin said. “If that ended up being Deion, then great. It’s a win on a lot of levels.”

