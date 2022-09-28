After another week going 1-0, Penn State and James Franklin are approaching the last game before the bye against Northwestern.

Inside Holuba Hall, Franklin met with the media for his weekly post-practice media availability for the final time before the Saturday matchup against the Wildcats.

He talked about what he’ll do during the bye next week, cleared up some injuries and re-hashed that there needs to be improvements on special teams.

With that being said, here are the biggest storylines from Franklin’s press conference.

Kicking fix

Penn State’s kickers missed both of the two field goals they attempted against Central Michigan, one from redshirt freshman Sander Sahaydak and one from fifth-year senior Jake Pinegar.

The two misses gave the Nittany Lions a 50% field goal accuracy on the season, which slots the Nittany Lions tied for No. 10 in the Big Ten.

“We have to be more consistent, but for the last game, for whatever reason, it was all over the map,” Franklin said.

Field goals weren’t the only problem for Penn State’s kickers. The Nittany Lions had problems kicking off against Central Michigan, too.

Franklin said he wants more consistency on kickoffs, which means at least a four-second hang time, according to Franklin.

He also wants the ball in what Franklin calls the “divide or wider,” meaning between the hash marks and the numbers, and he also wants it a yard or two deep into the end zone.

“If they decide to bring it out, then we should have a chance to pin them deep, or they can keep it in, and there’s no threat of the big return,” Franklin said. “The balls on the 25-yard-line.”

Franklin said Penn State ideally would get back to what it had last year with Jordan Stout, who consistently booted the ball well past the end zone and often even into the stands.

“All of these guys have the ability to do it,” Franklin said. “They’ve done it in practice, but we gotta be more consistent.”

The bye week and recruiting

After Northwestern, Penn State enters its bye week before a loaded slate of games with three straight currently ranked opponents.

Usually, Franklin said he goes out and recruits on Fridays, and so does the rest of the coaching staff.

However, he said he has to be careful with how much he recruits during the season because, at the same time, he has a game to win on Saturday, and that’s the main priority.

“I think what makes it so challenging is at the same time you’re trying to get your team prepared, you better be prepared for the future,” Franklin said.

He said the bye week is a time where he is trying to do both things at once, but for this bye, he plans to scout for Michigan and potentially the next two opponents, Minnesota and Ohio State, who are all ranked in the top 25 currently.

Franklin said it's a balancing act because if one outweighs the other, then fans will critique.

“The same people that would be saying I need to be in are the same people that would be critiquing when the next recruiting class isn’t what they think they should be,” Franklin said. “You make the best decision you can in terms of building the program. I think we have a pretty good experience, pretty good history of doing that.”

Injury update

Another week, another week of Franklin addressing some key injuries, especially on the offensive line.

Redshirt-senior offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad was a no-show in last week’s game against Central Michigan, but he was practicing Wednesday.

Nourzad transferred from Cornell and has been switching between guard positions so far this season, mixing in a few snaps at center as well.

Franklin said he was out of last week’s game because he was dealing with “bumps and bruises,” but his outlook is trending upward for Northwestern.

“We’re hoping to have him back,” Franklin said. “We would like to have him available this week. He’s a lot closer than, obviously, he was last week.”

Flipping to the defensive side of the ball, he mentioned how well redshirt-junior defensive end Adisa Isaac has looked coming off of his 2021 injury.

Isaac has one sack for 7 yards on the season and is tied with fifth-year safety Ji’Ayir Brown for the most quarterback hurries on the team with three.

“He’s a special young man,” Franklin said. “We need him for our team to be successful, but it’s also great to have some individual success as well.”

