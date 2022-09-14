Only three days are left until Penn State heads down to Alabama to take on Auburn for the second part of its home-and-home series.

The Nittany Lions defended home turf last season, besting the Tigers, but now it’s Auburn’s turn to host.

Just days before kickoff for the blue and white’s third game, James Franklin addressed the media for the final time Wednesday night.

Franklin cleared up some injuries and stayed quiet on others, in addition to talking about the deficiencies at defensive line.

Here are the biggest storylines from Franklin’s press conference.

Injury update

One of Franklin’s least favorite topics to discuss is injuries, because of his general stance that doing so gives away too much to the team’s opponent, but he did answer some question marks.

Franklin said the status of two defensive linemen, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Coziah Izzard and redshirt defensive end Smith Vilbert, was still the same. Both players have not seen the field yet this season.

Izzard started seven games for the Nittany Lions and played 13 in 2021. He had two sacks, three tackles for loss and 21 total tackles.

Vilbert also played a fair share of games for Penn State, competing in 12 last season. He recorded three sacks in the Outback Bowl against Arkansas, which was the most in a single game since Skaka Toney had three against Purdue over two years prior.

However, Franklin more directly addressed the status of sophomore tight end Theo Johnson, who participated in practice Wednesday after not playing against Purdue and Ohio.

Johnson played in 13 games for Penn State in 2021, racking in 19 receptions for 213 yards. Franklin is “hopeful” the Windsor, Ontario, native will play Saturday.

“No final decisions have been made, yet,” Franklin said. “He’s been doing a little bit more each day.”

The final question mark was the status of freshman running back Kaytron Allen, who didn’t appear at practice Wednesday.

Franklin said Allen will play against Auburn; he just didn’t practice with the running backs Wednesday.

Defensive line

Penn State’s defensive line has yet to record a sack this season through two games, something Franklin is well aware of.

“Obviously we want more production,” Franklin said. “We want more tackles for loss. We want more sacks.”

The only three sacks Penn State has on its stat sheet come from linebacker Jonathan Sutherland, who picked up one against Purdue, and junior corner Johnny Dixon, who has one in each game thus far.

Franklin said sacks are “drive-killers” like interceptions and tackles for loss. He doesn’t just want more sacks but more of everything from the defensive line.

The defensive line has a chance to prove itself this weekend against a run-heavy offense in Auburn, though that play style may make it difficult to secure sacks.

Franklin said he wants the front seven to be really involved Saturday and added his secondary shouldn’t have to make too many plays downhill, even with how much the Tigers run the ball.

“When the safeties are getting too involved that’s when you are too susceptible to the play-action pass and the big shots,” Franklin said.

Battle for corner

In Penn State’s second game against Ohio, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and cornerbacks coach Terry Smith decided to go with Dixon over sophomore Kalen King, who started the matchup with Purdue.

In two games, Dixon has two pass breakups and four solo tackles, while also leading the team in sacks.

On Wednesday, Franklin said Dixon is playing “well,” and Diaz and Smith both agreed to start him over King.

King has one tackle so far this season, with a pass break up of his own. He played in 13 games last season for the Nittany Lions.

Franklin didn’t say who would start Saturday at corner position opposite veteran Joey Porter Jr., but mentioned, rep-wise, things will stay about the same between King and Dixon.

“Those are the types of competitions we hope to have throughout our program,” Franklin said.

