With a few seconds left on the clock against Purdue, Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson was telling himself “I have to make this play” despite already playing close to a full game.

Robinson hesitated like he was making an inside move, the Boilermaker tackle bit and Robinson took an opportunity to get to Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell. The play actually went down as an incompletion with O’Connell getting the ball off as he went to the ground, but the result held essentially the same effect as a game-clinching sack.

However, in 60 dropbacks, O’Connell was only sacked twice, and neither one came from the defensive line. Cornerback Johnny Dixon and linebacker Jonathan Sutherland each got home once.

Penn State picked up Robinson from Maryland in the offseason and returned defensive end Adisa Isaac from an achilles injury, so expectations for the Nittany Lion pass rush in 2022 were quickly skyrocketing, perhaps with loftier goals than what it achieved in 2021 with now-Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie.

One sack from the defensive line is not where Penn State’s pass rush was a year ago, and it is something coach James Franklin wants to see improvement through the rest of the season.

“At the end of the day, you'd like more tackles for loss and you'd like more sacks,” Franklin said. “You play a team like Purdue where the ball is coming out quickly — screens, RPOs, quick game — it's going to impact it.”

Two sacks overall and none from the defensive line isn’t the best look, but as Franklin said, Purdue’s scheme built around O’Connell greatly changes what a pass rush is able to get done.

O’Connell’s 2.29-second time to throw, according to PFF, ranks ninth in the nation and first in the Big Ten. He was pressured 16 total times by Penn State, but such a high volume of quick throws changed how the Nittany Lions prepared for the Boilermakers.

“Our teaching point was rush, always keep your hands up because he gets the ball out quick, so the least you can do is bat the ball down,” Franklin said. “That was our teaching point in that game.”

That worked well, with defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon recorded a pass breakup during the game.

Purdue’s pass-heavy offense isn’t an anomaly in the Big Ten, and down the road, Penn State hosts Ohio State, who has one of the best quarterbacks in the nation C.J. Stroud.

Robinson said playing against the Boilermakers' offense has helped the team feel what it’s like to play against an air raid, and it should help when teams like the Buckeyes appear on the schedule later on..

“In your mind, you're just telling yourself ‘you have got to keep going’ because the more you keep going, the closer you're gonna get there,” Robinson said. “I think it's benefited a lot.”

Penn State also is returning defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, who went down with an injury in the 2021 Iowa loss, and defensive end Nick Tarburton, who started eight games in 2021.

“In the front, we have a lot of guys that have played a lot of football for us,” Franklin said. “We have to build on that.”

Other than the veterans, Manny Diaz’s defensive motto has been to get plenty of guys action throughout a particular game. Jordan van den Berg, Amin Vanover, Zane Durant, Dani Dennis-Sutton and a few other less-traveled names found the field against Purdue and should continue to do so in 2022.

Robinson was one of the few younger players with significant Big Ten experience, transferring in after playing heavily in his freshman season at Maryland. The buzz around Robinson’s name was heavy all offseason, and he flashed some of that potential last Thursday.

“But, I also have things to work on in the run game with my feet and my hands,” Robinson said. “As time goes on, as I keep working, I’ll be able to.”

In less-technical dealings, Robinson has made it a point to improve his physical build since arriving in Happy Valley. He’s noticed improvements to his speed already, but he wants to beef up his chest to help shed blocks in the run game.

He’s also learning the ins and outs of the Penn State defense from his position counterparts Isaac and Tarburton.

“I look at everything they do, when they do drills, when they are out there with the team getting reps before me, or I’m taking mental reps from them,” Robinson said. “ We all learn from each other and that’s just helping us out in our game.”

Going into this week, Ohio is a step back from Purdue, so the pass-rush should be able to put up some more eye-popping stats.

There were some concerns, though minimal, with the pass rush’s production against Purdue. But considering the scheme Penn State played against in Week 1 and the combined talent of returners and youngsters in the room, there’s not much reason to worry.

“We want to get people off schedule,” Franklin said. “The way you do that is with tackles for loss and sacks.”

