Every practice this spring, Penn State’s wide receivers began with a competition drill, pinning teammates against each other in an effort to separate the best.

The drills, launched by first-year wide receiver Marques Hagans, epitomize the duel that’s existed within the room as the Nittany Lions search for a No. 3 wide receiver behind KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III.

If Saturday’s Blue-White game said anything for an offense that lacked any true excitement, it’s that second-year receiver Omari Evans could be a top candidate for the role before a prized transfer commitment enrolls and potentially shakes things up.

“We need somebody to step up in that third wide receiver role,” James Franklin said post-scrimmage. “About the last week and a half we moved him into that spot and obviously today was something to build on, there’s no doubt about it. He’s got all the tools.”

A quick and twitchy former high school quarterback, Evans burst onto the scene as a true freshman, burning his redshirt and appearing in all 13 games last season.

His impact in games was typically unwavering, tallying just five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown, but Evans’ potential given his unique speed and consistent playing time shown through.

On Saturday, Evans led all receivers with five receptions for 80 yards, hauling in the scrimmage’s lone touchdown.

“I’ve been working for it,” Evans said of his prospects to win the No. 3 wideout battle. “I’ve been working a lot. This is what I expected to have, so I feel good about it.”

A room packed with depth, potential candidates range from former top receiver recruit Kaden Saunders to Florida State transfer wide receiver Malik McClain to Liam Clifford, brother of Penn State’s former starting quarterback.

Too much depth can never be negative, but it has opened the door for an ultra-competitiveness that will only heighten as the fall approaches, especially once Kent State transfer Dante Cephas joins the group this summer.

“Coach Hagans likes to say ‘You’re only as strong as your weakest link,’ but we don’t have a weakest link,” Saunders said. “You sit around a table and everybody eats.”

While Evans’ spring-game performance was the most eye-opening, Saunders also ate his fair share, hauling in four receptions for 57 yards.

Reminiscent of a typical spring practice, Saunders and Evans traded both reps and receptions as their competition raged on, this time in front of a 63,000-person Beaver Stadium crowd.

“Me and Omari talk about that a lot, just having success here,” Saunders said. “We manifest it. I feel like us going back and forth today was fun to watch.”

Saunders and Evans can compete all they want and have fun doing it, but the pressure could soon ramp up when the conversation shifts from starting three wide receivers to starting two and turning to an alternative option.

That option could open the door for a change in personnel to compliment a tight end room with good depth and star potential.

“They're not just competing with wide receivers because, just like last year, if our second best tight end is better than our third wide receiver, then we're going to be more 12 personnel,” Franklin said. “Although we'd like to be a 11 personnel team if we could, we're going to play to our ranks and if our tight end moves our strength, then those guys will be on the field.”

A 12 personnel offense would certainly be a different look for Penn State, and could signal new and unique roles across the line of scrimmage.

“[With a 12 personnel offense], Ty Howle would be happy and Marques Hagans would be sad,” Franklin said. “But the fans will be happy because I'll say the second tight end is like an H-back which is also called a…”

Fill in the blank: fullback.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+2 3 takeaways from Penn State football’s Blue-White game Penn State fans piled into Beaver Stadium for the first time in 2023 to watch the annual Blu…