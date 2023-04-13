In wake of James Franklin’s growing priority on NIL opportunities, Penn State football's NIL collective Lions Legacy Club announced a two-year, seven-figure deal on Thursday.

The deal is in collaboration with West Shore Home and MITER Brands. Both companies have Penn State graduates in their higher positions and have also supported Penn State athletics in the past.

Lions Legacy Club’s deal occurs two days after Franklin spoke on the Nittany Lions’ NIL landscape after Tuesday’s spring practice. Franklin views NIL as a necessity in the college sports landscape today and noted that Penn State has made “significant progress” over the past year.

“Whether it's facilities, staff size, alignment, NIL … if you truly want to compete at the highest level, then you can't say we're going to be competitive in these three areas and not in this one,” Franklin said on Tuesday.

Franklin’s wishes evidently become more of a reality with this new deal.

Lions Legacy Club is a football-specific NIL collective that’s led by some former Penn State football lettermen, including Michael Mauti, Ki-Jana Carter and Chris Ganter. It’s the only organization that’s specifically geared toward the football program.

Franklin said that Penn State “has to keep the pedal to the floor” in the ever-changing NIL landscape. This is certainly a step in the direction.

