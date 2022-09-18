In its first week ranked this season, Penn State shattered expectations, downing Auburn 41-12 in the historic Jordan-Hare Stadium.

As they return home for their Week 4 meeting with Central Michigan, the Nittany Lions will sport a new place in the AP Poll, now ranked at No. 14.

With formerly-No.11 Michigan State falling to Washington on Saturday, Penn State now becomes the third-highest ranked Big Ten team, behind No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan.

The Spartans have dropped out of the top 25.

The Nittany Lions will look to move to 4-0 bright and early Saturday morning, before they head into the bulk of conference play.

