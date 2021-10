Following it’s Week 8 loss to Ohio State, Penn State has moved down to No. 22 in the AP Poll — its lowest ranking of 2021.

Despite three straight losses, the Nittany Lions have remained in the top-25 for the entirety of this season.

Penn State will hit the road once again next Saturday when it travels to Maryland for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

