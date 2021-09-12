Even with a big win in its home opener against Ball State, Penn State didn’t shift too much in this week’s AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions moved one spots to No. 10. They jumped teams like Iowa State and Notre Dame while having Oregon leap them after a big win against Ohio State.

Penn State faces a top-25 matchup with Auburn for next week’s White Out, who moved up to No. 22 after a drubbing of Alabama State.

Full rankings:

Alabama Georgia Oklahoma Oregon Iowa Clemson Texas A&M Cincinnati Ohio State Penn State Florida Notre Dame UCLA Iowa State Virginia Tech Coastal Carolina Ole Miss Wisconsin Arizona State Arkansas North Carolina Auburn BYU Miami (FL) Michigan

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE