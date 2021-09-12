Even with a big win in its home opener against Ball State, Penn State didn’t shift too much in this week’s AP Poll.
The Nittany Lions moved one spots to No. 10. They jumped teams like Iowa State and Notre Dame while having Oregon leap them after a big win against Ohio State.
Penn State faces a top-25 matchup with Auburn for next week’s White Out, who moved up to No. 22 after a drubbing of Alabama State.
Full rankings:
Alabama
Georgia
Oklahoma
Oregon
Iowa
Clemson
Texas A&M
Cincinnati
Ohio State
Penn State
Florida
Notre Dame
UCLA
Iowa State
Virginia Tech
Coastal Carolina
Ole Miss
Wisconsin
Arizona State
Arkansas
North Carolina
Auburn
BYU
Miami (FL)
Michigan
