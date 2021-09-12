ap poll
Graphic by Carson Schultz

Even with a big win in its home opener against Ball State, Penn State didn’t shift too much in this week’s AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions moved one spots to No. 10. They jumped teams like Iowa State and Notre Dame while having Oregon leap them after a big win against Ohio State.

Penn State faces a top-25 matchup with Auburn for next week’s White Out, who moved up to No. 22 after a drubbing of Alabama State.

Full rankings:

  1. Alabama

  2. Georgia

  3. Oklahoma

  4. Oregon

  5. Iowa

  6. Clemson

  7. Texas A&M

  8. Cincinnati

  9. Ohio State

  10. Penn State

  11. Florida

  12. Notre Dame

  13. UCLA

  14. Iowa State

  15. Virginia Tech

  16. Coastal Carolina

  17. Ole Miss

  18. Wisconsin

  19. Arizona State

  20. Arkansas

  21. North Carolina

  22. Auburn

  23. BYU

  24. Miami (FL)

  25. Michigan

