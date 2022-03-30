As Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich addressed the media following Wednesday’s practice, he was more than ready to move on from the struggles of last year’s run game.

“If I go back to last year, I think it's a distraction, and I don't think it really is pertinent to our mission, [which] is to improve this spring,” Yurcich said. “And that's our goal. And that's what we're going to do this spring.

“I think you guys had your chance to reflect on last year and ask me questions, and you've been given that opportunity, but for right now, it's about this spring and moving forward.”

Just as slowly as the spring air has taken to arrive in State College, though, it’s going to take plenty of time — and results — for Penn State fans to rid themselves of the sour aftertaste left by a 113th-out-of-130 finish in rushing yards per game in 2021.

Penn State’s top two running backs in 2021, Keyvone Lee and Noah Cain, each ranked in the bottom 25 for yards after contact among FBS players with a minimum of 100 attempts, according to Pro Football Focus.

As running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider crashed foam pads into his players Wednesday, he reminded them that they finished last in the country in the same statistic.

James Franklin made clear as soon as the first day of spring practice just over a week ago that he wants there to be a commitment to the run game this spring, and Yurcich said it’s “accurate” that there’s an emphasis in place.

“We have to run the football better,” Yurcich said. “We're committed to it. We will.”

The running back room is undoubtedly getting a boost this spring, as early enrollees Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen have already stood out around the team, both to players and staff.

“They're not like normal true freshmen. When they put them pads on, they show it,” redshirt-senior center Juice Scruggs said. “They run behind their pads.”

The offensive line, however, is in much different shape. Poor performance last year or not, three players who started virtually the entire season are now gone from the roster in Rasheed Walker, Eric Wilson and Mike Miranda.

Franklin outlined a first-team group at the start of the spring but acknowledged the Nittany Lions are “light at the position.”

On Wednesday, he said sophomore Olu Fashanu at left tackle, Scruggs at center and redshirt junior Caedan Wallace at right tackle are the linemen he “feels best about right now.”

“Our numbers are real low,” Franklin said. “We have answers for training camp, but right now there's not a whole lot of answers.”

Franklin, like most, said he’s liked a lot of what he’s seen from his pair of young running backs, but he made sure to highlight that he’s been happy overall with the improvements of the offensive line and tight ends in the run game thus far.

Yurcich’s second year as the offensive coordinator is also his second year working with offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, who he said he’s “absolutely” on the same page with.

“I think we have a great working relationship. Phil's a great guy,” Yurcich said. “Any fault of the run game is a fault of mine because I'm the offensive coordinator.”

Only time will tell, but this spring marks the first chance for Yurcich and company to flip the script on Penn State’s ground attack.

“We're gonna execute better, we're gonna coach it better and we're gonna play better.”

